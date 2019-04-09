Food pantry expands beyond White Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Campus Food Pantry is welcoming in the spring season with a new name and a new location.

The pantry, which is now called the Warhawk Food Pantry, moved from White Hall to room 143 in Drumlin Dining Hall — a move that was on the minds of the advisory committee ever since moving into White Hall last March.

“Our plan was always that White Hall was a temporary home for the Campus Food Pantry,” said

Fabiola Aranda. “And our new location in Drumlin offers more space as well as a cooler to provide more variety of items to our pantry.”

Now, because of that increase in space and added amenities like the cooler, the people behind the move are beginning to feel excited for the new possibilities and benefits for the entire campus.

“The new location is also an advantage because it is in a building that many students already visit on campus,” said Kristine Zaballos, an advisory board member.

“It also offers a glassed-in vestibule where we can offer 24/7 access to a Little Free Pantry that people can help themselves to.”

According to Advisory Committee Member and Sustainability Coordinator Wes Enterline, on top of the added benefits of accessibility, the pantry also decided to take helping students secure food one step further with food demo classes, though the idea is still in the works.

“Nothing is planned so far, but we want to use the space to help demonstrate how simple and nutritious meals can be prepared using items commonly found in the Warhawk Pantry stock,” said Enterline. “We hope that this will encourage people to visit the Pantry and feel comfortable taking some of the canned goods we always have available, but learn about new combinations of food items that they can turn to for a fulfilling meal using our easiest to stock items from our food bank, Feeding America.”

Now with the pantry up and running, Aranda welcomed any student, faculty or staff to come take advantage of the pantry on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m for the remainder of the school year.

During the summer months, students can make an appointment by calling 262-472-1757.