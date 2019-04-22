Softball sweeps Lake Forest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the signs of spring become more vibrant and the threat of snow fades away, the UW-Whitewater softball team is getting to the business end of their season.

Every game is important now due to the postseason implications, especially against teams in the Great Lakes Region. That’s why the sweep of third-ranked Lake Forest College [Ill.] in the Great Lakes Region on April 19 was one of the highlights of the season so far, improving to 19-9 overall.

The Warhawks traveled to Illinois to face the Great Lakes Region rival, and their performance did not disappoint. Whitewater opened the doubleheader by putting ace junior right-hander Bella Matthias on the mound, and she delivered 5 2/3 solid innings, including seven strikeouts. She held the Foresters to only one run in the first five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth.

Matthias seemed to be left in the game too long, because in that sixth frame, she lost her control. She walked three batters and also threw three wild pitches, allowing Lake Forest to score two runs and get back in the game.

A swift pitching change from head coach Brenda Volk brought on junior right-hander Dani Biesiada, who closed the game on the Foresters. She got the last out of the sixth, and slammed the door in the seventh, allowing zero hits and getting a strikeout.

Offense was no trouble for the Warhawks. Three different players had multi-hit games, including three singles from sophomore right fielder Kaiden Jackson.

The power of this Warhawk lineup was on full display as well. Senior left fielder Kayla Seymour, sophomore designated player Kaleigh O’Brien and senior first baseman Molly Ethington all left the yard. Seymour has three home runs on the year, tied for tops on the team.

The second game had a bit more excitement, especially for the home team’s fans. Foresters’ outfielder Maddie Trost and Maria Zepeda both went deep in the second inning, which saw the Foresters jump out to a 3-0 lead.

Whitewater had senior right-hander Julia Camardo pitching, and after giving up the two home runs, she locked down, and didn’t give up another run. She finished with five strikeouts and only three walks through five innings.