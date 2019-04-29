Cook LEAPing in

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

29 years.

That’s how long Greg Cook has worked at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a professor, department chair and in other administrative positions. The past seven years, Cook has served in the Provost’s Office as Associate Provost and currently holds the position as Vice Provost.

“In all those roles, I’ve really enjoyed working with students and collaborating with faculty and staff across the institution,” said Cook.

Effective May 22, Cook will replace current UW-W Provost, Susan Elrod, and serve as Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor. UW-W will begin a search for a permanent provost position starting in the fall of 2019.

“My main priority as Interim Provost will be to support the faculty and staff as much as I can so they can do their great work with students,” said Cook. “Student success is our collective mission and I look forward to empowering our academic leaders and focusing resources strategically to enhance the success of all students at UW-Whitewater and at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.”

While Cook is grateful to Interim Chancellor Dr. Cheryl Green for the opportunity to serve UW-W, Dr. Green is more than confident in his fulfillment in the interim position.

“Dr. Cook has been an important leader at UW-Whitewater for many years. He has helped to elevate our national reputation in many areas, including his work with LEAP and reimagining the First Year Experience. He has also played a critical leadership role in our Strategic Enrollment Planning process,” said Dr. Green

Although she is leaving, Elrod sends her support and appreciation to Cook and her colleagues at UW-W during this transition.

“We have a great team of leaders in Academic Affairs who are really doing a great job on behalf of students to offer the best programs and services to students,” said Elrod.

Cook has worked with Elrod for three years and described the bittersweet moment of watching Elrod leave UW-W.

“She’s a nationally recognized leader who has great vision and works hard every day to improve the university,” said Cook. “I’m sad to see her move on, but I know we are all so proud of her accomplishments and wish her the very best in her new role as Chancellor in Indiana.”

Despite the sadness of watching a fellow warhawk go, Cook excited and enthusiastic ready to serve campus in a new way.

“I’m excited to begin my new role as Interim Provost. Among those who know me, it will be no surprise when I say, ‘Let’s LEAP!’,” Cook said.