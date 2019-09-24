Women’s Soccer breaks scoreless streak

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Women’s Soccer team ended its three-game scoreless streak, but were unable to close out either of their two games over the week with a tough 2-1 loss against Carthage College on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and a hard fought 1-1 double overtime tie against Milikin University on Saturday Sept. 21.

In their match against Carthage College the Warhawks found the back of the net quickly with junior forward Jenel Karow scoring on a well timed run, receiving a long pass from junior forward Anna Brodjian to get behind the defenders and giving Whitewater a 1-0 lead only 49 seconds into the match.

“It felt good,” Karow said “and then the first five, ten after really felt good”

The rest of the first half was a battle over midfield possession with both squads creating turnovers in the middle of the field and creating chances on each end, with Carthage College being able to convert on one in the 21st minute of the game on a low driven shot by freshman forward Morgan Verbeten tying the game at 1-1.

In the second half, both teams went back and forth on attacks and counterattacks from midfield until Carthage junior midfielder Erin Otto was able to slip the ball past the keeper to put her team up 2-1 for the victory.

Head Coach Ryan Quamme was pleased with the Warhawks performance even in the loss.

“I thought we played well.” Qaumme said. “I thought we made some major improvement tonight, like always sometimes it’s the little things and they capitalized on some set pieces and we had plenty and didn’t capitalize tonight, that part of the game I thought was key, but I thought we played pretty well.”

Coach Ian Wilson of Carthage was also proud of his squads play.

“It was a really good game.” Wilson said. “We flubbed it up early and gave up an early goal but we found away to bounce back and battle and find a winner.”

With the win, Carthage College improved to 3-2 on the season while Whitewater dropped to 2-4-1 going into their next game against Millikin University.

In the Warhawks matchup against Millikin University, scoring opened up relatively early with Milikin scoring in the 24th minute of the first half putting them up 1-0.

Millikin was able to keep their offensive tempo high during the first half, putting Whitewater on the back foot and the ball in Whitewater’s defensive third of the field for the majority of the half. Whitewater’s offense came alive in the second half of the contest, taking control of the tempo and eventually tying the game when sophomore defender Katy Kusswurm scored.

This was the end of the scoring for the rest of the match, as both teams could not find the net even with the two overtime periods.

Whitewater’s record dropped to 2-4-2 as a result of these games as they look forward to their next game against Ripon College at Fiskum Field on Wednesday Sept. 25.