CEO Elevator Pitch Competition finalists win big

The final round of the 2019 Elevator Pitch Competition for the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) took place Wednesday, Oct. 16. There, students competed for cash prizes, with each pitching an idea for a product or service and answering questions in front of a panel of judges.

“We bring in a lot of guest speakers and have an actual conference that a lot of members can attend,” said Kathy Moritz, member of CEO.

Ryan Beyer took first place with his idea for Touch Tag, a service that would provide customers with a fast way to learn about different products while in a store. He won $500 and a free trip to the CEO Global Conference.

In second place was Hunter Driscoll who won $300 for a software that would help allocate resources to department stores.

In third place was Payton Jones who took home $100 for her idea of a Click Brush Club service that would send customers new makeup brushes every month.

The rules for the pitch were simple: each contestant got 90 seconds to give their pitch and can use props in their speech, but no notecards were allowed. After the pitch, each contestant stood before a panel of judges and answered questions about their product, as well as troubleshoot any problems brought to their attention. The judges challenged the students to really think about their product and discover new potential.

“We’re all still trying to figure out what we want to be when we grow up,” said Jim Lindenberg, a judge of the competition.

CEO is an organization that focuses on giving young entrepreneurs a place to grow and learn how to take on the world as an entrepreneur. It offers a safe place to figure out what works and what does not.

The organization allows a lot of networking through various programs and activities. It creates opportunities for students who want to get out in the world with their ideas.

“It’s a good way to get involved with investors,” said Ben Ambrose, member of CEO.

CEO meets Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. in Hyland Hall, room 1307. Contact CEO president Nick Bachtell at [email protected] for more information.