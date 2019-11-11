DECA gives back

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As Halloween comes to a close and November pushes forward, some student organizations are already making plans for the holiday season. For one student organization, DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), the holiday season is a time for giving back, which is what was discussed in their Tuesday, Nov. 5 meeting.

“National DECA really drives community service. DECA realizes that they are a big platform and why wouldn’t you do as much as you can to help people? Yes, we are here to compete and yes, we are here as students, but we might as well give back and actually do something for the people around us.” said Emily Hayden, the president of the UW-W chapter of DECA.

Every year, DECA chooses a cause to raise money for. In 2018, the organization raised money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and was able to donate a little over $1000 and a few wheelchairs. This year, the organization has chosen to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). They do this by selling kringles, putting on a haunted house, and choosing other fund-raising activities. DECA has many volunteer opportunities, but that is not all that the organization consists of. The main focuses of DECA are campus, community, and competition. These aspects are what draws in so many students to this organization.

“I do DECA because of the opportunities for professional development, networking, and community service,” said executive board member, Tayler Jones.

Each year, DECA hosts a competition and students can work to compete at a regional, state, and international level. There are 25 different competitions students can compete in within the categories of business management, finance, and marketing. This offers students a way to prepare for after college and work on real-life presentation and interview skills.

“Anyone can join, any major. We try to involve everyone, even if you don’t want to compete, we still have a lot to do- a lot of events and a lot of fun,” said Dylan Otwell, an executive board member.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining DECA, the organization meets on Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m. in Hyland Hall, room 2203. Check out their website for more information: https://www.uwwdeca.com.