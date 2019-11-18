Women’s Basketball tips off season with wins

UW-W sophomore guard Veronic Kieres drives to the hoop against Concordia Chicago. The Cougars played multiple defensive fronts, trying to confuse the Warhawks. It caused turnovers, but also led to baskets.

UW-W sophomore guard Veronic Kieres drives to the hoop against Concordia Chicago. The Cougars played multiple defensive fronts, trying to confuse the Warhawks. It caused turnovers, but also led to baskets.

UW-W sophomore guard Veronic Kieres drives to the hoop against Concordia Chicago. The Cougars played multiple defensive fronts, trying to confuse the Warhawks. It caused turnovers, but also led to baskets.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Warhawk Women’s Basketball Team opened the season with a win over the Calvin College Knights in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov. 12 before going 1-1 in the UW-Whitewater Tip-off Tournament, beating Concordia-Chicago and falling to Depauw University.

The UW-Whitewater Tip-Off Tournament was a starting spot for the Warhawks to get some early season experience against top teams, and kick the season off with a challenge.

The first match-up, against Concordia Chicago was a tough test but eventually the Warhawks pulled away. The final score was 75-48, but that didn’t reflect the intensity of the game.

The Warhawks were led by senior guard Becky Raeder, who finished with 13 points, but also got key contributions from freshmen Abby Belschner and Aleah Grundahl, who scored 11 and 10 respectively.

Grundahl, who earned herself a starting spot to open the year, is going to be a huge factor along the Warhawks path to the postseason. After graduating a lot of low-post scoring power from last season, head coach Keri Carollo is going to have to rely on fresh faces for points in the paint this season, with Belschner, Grundahl and fellow freshman Johanna

Taylor getting the majority of the frontcourt minutes so far.

Concordia is notorious for throwing multiple defensive schemes at opponents, but the Warhawks coped surprisingly well for a young team.

“I would’ve liked to see us play a little more disciplined basketball. CC does a really good job of taking you away from what you’re comfortable with, throwing different defenses at us,” said Carollo.

The discipline she’s referring to is the 27 total turnovers committed by the Warhawks.

“That’s what youth will get you, that right there,” said Carollo.

Last season, the Warhawks averaged about 15 turnovers per game. However, the group feels confident about their ability to reign in the turnovers once they get some more playing time together.

“We’re still getting used to playing with each other,” said Raeder, a four year veteran of Carollo’s program. “Everybody needs to be on the same page if we want to be successful.”

As one of two Seniors, it’s going to be up to Raeder to be the floor general, directing traffic and assigning matchups. So far, she’s stepped into her role well.

At times, Concordia used an extended 2-3 zone, trying to trap the Warhawk point guard 40 feet from the basket. It caused turnovers, but after a few looks, the Warhawks were able to get around it.

“I gotta give CC credit, they gambled, they leaned, they reached. They throw a lot at you,” said Carollo.

The following day, the Warhawks took on No.10 ranked Depauw (3-0). The game was very high pace, with plenty of turnovers and five minutes of overtime. The Warhawks had a chance to win at the buzzer, but the final shot clanked out and Depauw won. The final score was 70-69.

After trailing most of the game, the Warhawks tightened up on the defensive end, and allowed only one basket in the fourth quarter. Regardless, they were still trailing 55-58 entering the final minute, before a corner 3-pointer by Raeder caught the rim, bounced straight up in the air, and sank, tying the game at 58, much to the delight of the home crowd. Fittingly, both teams turned the ball over on the final possession of regulation.

Overtime was equally frantic, and saw more key turnovers, including one in the final minute by Raeder, which looked to be the final nail in the coffin, with the Warhawks trailing 66-70. However, out of nowhere, Megan Corcoran connected with a corner 3, bringing Kachel Fieldhouse to its feet and the Warhawks back into the game. After another Depauw trip to the freethrow line came up empty, the Warhawks had one final chance to score.

“Our plan was to get the ball to Emily and try to get her to the rim, and if someone helped, kick it out,” said Carollo.

However, as the play unfolded, the opening fell to Corcoran on the left wing. She stepped into what would be the final shot of the game, and it looked good with a true arc. It drew rim, and caromed away, ending the game where it stood 69-70 in favor of Depauw.

“I think shooting with confidence is key, and I felt like I had confidence, it just didn’t come off,” said Corcoran after the game. “Unfortunately things didn’t fall, but I thought we executed well.”

“That’s a rhythm jumper shot for her, I’d take that all day long,” said Carollo. “You can’t be sad over a wide-open shot.”

The games provided a baseline for the young team, and they can only go up from here. Look for the Warhawk women in their next game at home on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against Augustana.

Taylor getting the majority of the frontcourt minutes so far.

Concordia is notorious for throwing multiple defensive schemes at opponents, but the Warhawks coped surprisingly well for a young team.

“I would’ve liked to see us play a little more disciplined basketball. CC does a really good job of taking you away from what you’re comfortable with, throwing different defenses at us,” said Carollo.

The discipline she’s referring to is the 27 total turnovers committed by the Warhawks.

“That’s what youth will get you, that right there,” said Carollo.

Last season, the Warhawks averaged about 15 turnovers per game. However, the group feels confident about their ability to reign in the turnovers once they get some more playing time together.

“We’re still getting used to playing with each other,” said Raeder, a four year veteran of Carollo’s program. “Everybody needs to be on the same page if we want to be successful.”

As one of two Seniors, it’s going to be up to Raeder to be the floor general, directing traffic and assigning matchups. So far, she’s stepped into her role well.

At times, Concordia used an extended 2-3 zone, trying to trap the Warhawk point guard 40 feet from the basket. It caused turnovers, but after a few looks, the Warhawks were able to get around it.

“I gotta give CC credit, they gambled, they leaned, they reached. They throw a lot at you,” said Carollo.

The following day, the Warhawks took on No.10 ranked Depauw (3-0). The game was very high pace, with plenty of turnovers and five minutes of overtime. The Warhawks had a chance to win at the buzzer, but the final shot clanked out and Depauw won. The final score was 70-69.

After trailing most of the game, the Warhawks tightened up on the defensive end, and allowed only one basket in the fourth quarter. Regardless, they were still trailing 55-58 entering the final minute, before a corner 3-pointer by Raeder caught the rim, bounced straight up in the air, and sank, tying the game at 58, much to the delight of the home crowd. Fittingly, both teams turned the ball over on the final possession of regulation.

Overtime was equally frantic, and saw more key turnovers, including one in the final minute by Raeder, which looked to be the final nail in the coffin, with the Warhawks trailing 66-70. However, out of nowhere, Megan Corcoran connected with a corner 3, bringing Kachel Fieldhouse to its feet and the Warhawks back into the game. After another Depauw trip to the freethrow line came up empty, the Warhawks had one final chance to score.

“Our plan was to get the ball to Emily and try to get her to the rim, and if someone helped, kick it out,” said Carollo.

However, as the play unfolded, the opening fell to Corcoran on the left wing. She stepped into what would be the final shot of the game, and it looked good with a true arc. It drew rim, and caromed away, ending the game where it stood 69-70 in favor of Depauw.

“I think shooting with confidence is key, and I felt like I had confidence, it just didn’t come off,” said Corcoran after the game. “Unfortunately things didn’t fall, but I thought we executed well.”

“That’s a rhythm jumper shot for her, I’d take that all day long,” said Carollo. “You can’t be sad over a wide-open shot.”

The games provided a baseline for the young team, and they can only go up from here. Look for the Warhawk women in their next game at home on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against Augustana.