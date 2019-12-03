Whitewater City Market moves indoors
December 2, 2019
The UW-Whitewater City Market started its indoor season Nov. 30 with 19 vendors coming in and selling their local products.
“This is a really unique opportunity otherwise because we do not have a store-front this is our only access to customers in terms of direct contact. It is extremely helpful and it really makes us feel like part of the community,” said Jim McKenzie who runs Wood Street Bakery along with his wife Therese McKenzie here in Whitewater.
The indoor season runs Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. and ending at noon in the Irvin L. Young Library, and yesterday was a popular day as 228 market goers showed up for the first in- door day which beat the previous record of 220.
“It is a beautiful late fall day, lots of customers here today and this is a nice market. This is an intimate, close market because there is not a lot of space but it
feels good to be here,” said Doug Grall of Kettle Moraine Honey based here in Whitewater. Doug also runs Komboocho brewing here in Whitewater as well.
The market was started by Kristine Zaballos in 2015. Zaballos is a writer and editor for University Marketing and Communications. She enjoys many aspects of running the market for the city each year.
“[My favorite part is] giving local producers an opportunity to market their goods, like eggs, kombucha and fresh-roasted coffee, and providing a place for people in town to get those things, as we do not have a traditional grocery store,” said Zaballos. “Also, creating a community gathering spot, especially with the outdoor market which features live music, food carts games and places to hang out.”
As Zaballos mentioned, there is an outdoor market that, this year alone, hosted 26 markets, with an average attendance of 750 people, with the highest being 1,392 on June 25, 2019.
If you want more information about the market, go to the Whitewater City Market Facebook page to see upcoming vendors and events.
