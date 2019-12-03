Whitewater City Market moves indoors

The UW-Whitewater City Market started its indoor season Nov. 30 with 19 vendors coming in and selling their local products.

“This is a really unique opportunity otherwise because we do not have a store-front this is our only access to customers in terms of direct contact. It is extremely helpful and it really makes us feel like part of the community,” said Jim McKenzie who runs Wood Street Bakery along with his wife Therese McKenzie here in Whitewater.