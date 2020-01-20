Local ski resort creates family friendly fun

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Experience the family friendly ski hill with lots to do. Whitewater citizens not only partake in the fun, but also work there.

“I think the best part of working here might be interacting with the kids because they’re so cute. Watching them try to ski and then fall over with their little helmets is really adorable,” said Jessica Rawski, a server at the resort.

The resort caters to all levels of athletic abilit. Forty percent of the ski runs are for beginners, according to Grand Geneva resort. It also has hills for sledding and even ice skating for patrons to enjoy throughout the winter season.

The Mountain Top is an award-winning resort, recognized nationally by TripAdvisor, AAA, The Knot and many other organizations.

“Every year, my family goes down to this resort over winter break. Skiing has become a source of bonding between us,” said Gilbert Mizialko Hnilo, a frequent visitor of the resort and Whitewater resident.

This resort has more than just a spa and ski trail, however. It also has golfing, horseback riding, several pools on-site and a fully equipped fitness center. There are plenty of dining options, including cafes, lounges, restaurants and grocery delivery services. The Grand Geneva Resort has an extensive itinerary of events planned with a vast array of activities ranging from a “Paint and Sip” event to a “Family Magic Show” to a “Taste of Wisconsin” dining experience.

“Whether a corporate meeting, convention or a gathering with friends and family, the endless range of meeting space and activities will keep everyone engaged,” said Laura Cocivera, the Media Contact for Grand Geneva Resort and Spa.

The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort and Spa is open year round with skiing, snowboarding, and ice-skating in winter and horseback riding, golfing and swimming in the summer. The resort provides scooter rentals and tours and a handful of fashion, food, jewelry and souvenier shops on-site. For parents, Grand Geneva also provides in-room childcare services between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m.

The resort is located 45 minutes from Whitewater.