En Fuego dances into Whitewater

A new dance studio, En Fuego, has opened up on W. Main Street and offers adult and children beginner ballet as well as many other classes.

Adult beginner classes are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Participants need no prior dance experience, as in the beginning the focus will be on flexibility. The class is designed to slowly introduce the forms of ballet and barre at the pace of the individual.

For children’s classes, there is the opportunity to learn the basics of ballet positions and terms. For beginning classes students will learn simple moves as they begin to advance further into ballet. Ballet II will not be offered until 2021. There is an option to learn tap as well.

Something else the studio has to offer is Fuego Fusion, a free community dance class on the last Friday of every month.

Jessica Solis Cano, owner of En Fuego, has been dancing for 20 years and went to UW-Whitewater for dancing. She expressed that she is excited to “offer the opportunity for others to learn to dance” here in Whitewater. There is not a competitive team at the studio, it is to learn the art and forms of dance and their goal for the company is to be “in the Fourth of July parade.”

One of Jessica’s students, Amy Vander Pluym, has started taking private dance lessons with Jessica. Jessica has taught Amy “about the basics” and has said that “once [she] learns to move [her] feet, [she] can do any kind of movement.”

Amy had previously known Jessica through working previous jobs together and she is “so proud of [Jessica] for opening up her own dance studio.” Amy said, “The main reason why I chose dancing is to just have fun and be very good eventually.”

Jessica is in search of dance majors from UW-Whitewater that would want to teach at En Fuego with her. If there are any questions, visit the dance studio website www.enfuegoballet.com.