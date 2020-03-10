Best of Whitewater Results

Thank you for more than 250 students, faculty, community members and supporters who voted for their local favorites in the third annual Best of Whitewater awards, presented by the Royal Purple. The RP staff has enjoyed engaging with our readers and hopes to continue this tradition for years to come.

Dane Sheehan

March 10, 2020

Off Campus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Pizza Place

1. Rosa’s Pizza

2. La Pizzeria

3. Topper’s Pizza

Best Bar

1. Cheap Shotz

2. Pumpers and Mitchells

3. The College Pub

Best Bar & Grill

1. Fat Jacks Sports Bar & Grill

2. 841 Brewhouse

3. Second Salem Brewing Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Community Event

1. Spring Splash

2. UW-Whitewater Homecoming

3. Whitewater City Market

Best Church

1. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

2. Whitewater Family Church

3. First United Methodist Church

Best Auto Shop

1. Advanced Auto Shop

2. Whitewater Quick Lube

3. Five Star Lopez Auto Service

Best Burger

1. Culver’s

2. Second Salem Brewing Co.

3. Rick’s Eastside Pub and Grill

Best Hair Salon

1. Underground Cutz

2. Cost Cutters

3. Robin’s Nest N’ Styling Salon

Best Coffee

1. SweetSpot Cafe

2. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Best Sandwich

1. Jimmy John’s

2. Jersey Mike’s

3. Subway

Best Taco

1. Cozumel Mexican Restaurant

2. Taco Fresco

3. Tienda Y Taqueria La Preferida

Best Housing Property

1. DLK Enterprises

2. Whitewater Property Management

3. HSI Rentals

On Campus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Dining Location

1. Einstein Bros. Bagels

2. Fire

3. Ike Shaffers Commons

Best Arts Display

1. Greenhill Center of the Arts

2. Roberta’s Art Gallery

Best Performance

1. Young Auditorium

2. University Center Down Under

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Sporting Event

1. Football Games

2. Wheelchair Basketball

Best Intramural Sports

1. Basketball

2. Volleyball

3. Badminton

Best Sporting Season

1. Football

2. Volleyball

Best Men’s Fraternity

1. Delta Chi Fraternity

2. Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity

3. Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity Inc.

Best Women’s Fraternity

1. Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority

2. Alpha Gamma Delta Women’s Fraternity

3. Alpha Sigma Sorority

Best Entertaiment

1. Warhawk Alley

2. University Center Down Under

Best Study Spot

1. Andersen Library

2. University Center

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Residence Hall

1. (TIE) New Hall/ Wells

2. (TIE) Arey/Fricker/Starin

Best College

1. Business & Economics

2. Arts and Communication

3. Letters and Sciences
