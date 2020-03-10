Best of Whitewater Results
Thank you for more than 250 students, faculty, community members and supporters who voted for their local favorites in the third annual Best of Whitewater awards, presented by the Royal Purple. The RP staff has enjoyed engaging with our readers and hopes to continue this tradition for years to come.
March 10, 2020
Off Campus
Best Pizza Place
1. Rosa’s Pizza
2. La Pizzeria
3. Topper’s Pizza
Best Bar
1. Cheap Shotz
2. Pumpers and Mitchells
3. The College Pub
Best Bar & Grill
1. Fat Jacks Sports Bar & Grill
2. 841 Brewhouse
3. Second Salem Brewing Company
Best Community Event
1. Spring Splash
2. UW-Whitewater Homecoming
3. Whitewater City Market
Best Church
1. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
2. Whitewater Family Church
3. First United Methodist Church
Best Auto Shop
1. Advanced Auto Shop
2. Whitewater Quick Lube
3. Five Star Lopez Auto Service
Best Burger
1. Culver’s
2. Second Salem Brewing Co.
3. Rick’s Eastside Pub and Grill
Best Hair Salon
1. Underground Cutz
2. Cost Cutters
3. Robin’s Nest N’ Styling Salon
Best Coffee
1. SweetSpot Cafe
2. Einstein Bros. Bagels
Best Sandwich
1. Jimmy John’s
2. Jersey Mike’s
3. Subway
Best Taco
1. Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
2. Taco Fresco
3. Tienda Y Taqueria La Preferida
Best Housing Property
1. DLK Enterprises
2. Whitewater Property Management
3. HSI Rentals
On Campus
Best Dining Location
1. Einstein Bros. Bagels
2. Fire
3. Ike Shaffers Commons
Best Arts Display
1. Greenhill Center of the Arts
2. Roberta’s Art Gallery
Best Performance
1. Young Auditorium
2. University Center Down Under
Best Sporting Event
1. Football Games
2. Wheelchair Basketball
Best Intramural Sports
1. Basketball
2. Volleyball
3. Badminton
Best Sporting Season
1. Football
2. Volleyball
Best Men’s Fraternity
1. Delta Chi Fraternity
2. Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity
3. Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity Inc.
Best Women’s Fraternity
1. Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority
2. Alpha Gamma Delta Women’s Fraternity
3. Alpha Sigma Sorority
Best Entertaiment
1. Warhawk Alley
2. University Center Down Under
Best Study Spot
1. Andersen Library
2. University Center
Best Residence Hall
1. (TIE) New Hall/ Wells
2. (TIE) Arey/Fricker/Starin
Best College
1. Business & Economics
2. Arts and Communication
3. Letters and Sciences
Connect:
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.