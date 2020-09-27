“You know why I’m here.” Rapper Travis Scott is now a new trend at McDonald’s. The meal includes yummy food from McDonald’s such as a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, medium fries with BBQ Sauce, and a large Sprite. It is pretty lit if I do say so myself. After taking a couple of bites of the meal and a couple sips of my drink, you will get goosebumps from it every time. His meal at McDonald’s will make you go Sicko Mode! The meal is only six dollars at your local McD’s. For super fans there are even Travis Scott McDonald’s uniforms, action figures, hats, lunchboxes, and McNugget body pillows on his website https://www.travisscott.com/ in the shop section. The merchandise is completely sold out, but will be coming soon and you can also find resales on eBay. Bring out your homies, say that you are there for the Travis Scott Meal and they will know what to do. Blast your music in your car when you pull up and they will know that it is the Travis Scott meal you want.

Get some good vibes when you pull up to McDonald’s, and have fun with this appetizing meal. Just sing his songs. Dance to it. It’s the most fun with your friends, goofing off, and getting good vibes from this meal.

“The vibe’s too wavy, it’s too hard to kill,” says Travis Scott himself in his song “Can’t Say.” So go out to McDonald’s and blast that Travis Scott album. Trust me, they’ll know why you’re there and exactly what you want.