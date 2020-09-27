A lack of athletics is one thing everyone has become accustomed to in the past few months, but at Whitewater club sports will be proceeding as planned for their respective 2020 seasons. UW-Whitewater Club Sports held a Club Sports Awareness Day Sept. 23 for student to learn more about how to participate. Students expressed gratuity, because the clubs give them the opportunity to be active again. With 31 different clubs and counting, there are many different opportunities for people to get back out there and play the games they love.

“Club sports are a great way for me to continue doing what I love at a competitive level without the demanding schedule of being in a collegiate sport. The connections I’ve made turned into longtime friendships and that in itself is one of several reasons club sports are so important on campus,” said Anna Bach, club volleyball player.

Another important aspect of Whitewater Club Sports is the amount of care the faculty and staff are taking to make sure that this is a safe experience for everyone involved. All faculty members are educated about new safety protocols put in place this year to keep people happy and healthy. Assistant director of club sports Matt Schneider commends the efforts of the faculty for the steps they’ve taken to ensure that everyone can feel at ease during their club sports experience.

“I’m very proud to have the equipment room staff that we do. They’ve been working double time to wipe things down, and sanitize all the equipment to make sure people are safe. Without them, there are no club sports,” Schneider said.

UW-Whitewater Club Sports are a way for people to regain some semblance of normalcy in what is proven to be a very trying time for many. To find information on a certain sport, students check out the Club Sports tab under Inside Athletics at uwwsports.com. UW-Whitewater Club Sports are always open to new players and associates who bring new ideas and talent to the organization.

“There is a lot more paperwork, but it’s definitely worth it so long as we can get people back out on the field, or the court, or whatever environment they need to participate.” Maddie Cummings, student coordinator of club sports said. “And we’re always looking for new people to get involved, so don’t hesitate to contact us if interested.”