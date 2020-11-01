Gen+Z+could+change+the+world

Throughout high school, I never saw politics or government as a necessity in society. I was taught very little about politics growing up because it was for grown ups and I just viewed myself as a child. It wasn’t until the upcoming election that I realized that everyone is important when it comes to our government and how we want our country to conduct itself. With that being said, please get out and vote. Our generation has the largest population when it comes to eligible voters who don’t vote. Make a change this election, use your voice. Go to the polls on Tuesday, vote early, mail in – however possible. Just vote.

-Makayla Fedler