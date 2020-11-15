Event calendar Nov. 16 – 22

November 15, 2020

  • Nov. 16
  • Nov. 17
    • Week for the Community Virtual Raffle
    • The Big Bundle Up Drop-Off
  • Nov. 18
    • Weekly Walk – Ice Age Trail
      • 10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at Hwy 12 crossing, state park pass is required
    • Week for the Community Virtual Raffle
    • The Big Bundle Up Drop-Off
  • Nov. 19
  • Nov. 20
    • Week for the Community Virtual Raffle
    • TThe Big Bundle Up Drop-Off 
  • Nov. 21
    • Palmyra-Eagle Athletic Booster Club Holiday Bazaar
      • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at Palmyra Eagle High School 123 Burr Oak Street, Palmyra with $2 admission
    • Week for the Community Virtual Raffle
  • Nov. 22
    • Week for the Community Virtual Raffle
