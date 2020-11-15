How+to+help+someone+with+anxiety

Approximately 18.1%, or 40 million, of adults, ages 18-54, suffer with some type of anxiety disorder (Folk, n.d.). Many people experience anxiety as a result of several factors combined with daily life. Stress in a person’s life can be helpful and beneficial, but too much stress can contribute to anxiety or making a person anxious. A typical college student will experience anxiety at some point in their college career. Also some professions obviously contribute more stress than others such as social work, teaching professions, nursing, etc. In addition to having life stress contribute to anxiety, there are many different, and some specific, factors showing correlation with anxiety. There are several types of anxieties including Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder and phobia-related disorder to name a few. Specific phobias are a subcategory, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, etc. (Anxiety Disorders, n.d.). Having a disorder related to anxiety is not uncommon but being diagnosed with anxiety can be a frightening thing because people may assume, they are going to be part of a statistic when instead that stereotype should be put to bed. Anxiety is not a horrible thing to have, it can be beneficial in small amounts. People can (or need to) embrace what can make them unique and anxiety is one factor that can make a person unique in a good way. It can represent being caring, compassionate, a unique thinker- taking ideas and changing them to make them fit outside the box. Many people don’t see the good in others and many don’t understand how much outside factors affect an anxious person internally. There are many solutions available to people with anxiety. One solution for anxiety is to get therapeutic help. Therapy can be helpful in almost all different types of anxiety. Medication is another solution for anxiety. This can be useful for anxiety in extreme or severe cases. A third solution is focusing on a person’s sleep and how much sleep a person gets (Bhandari,2019). A fourth solution is to schedule time out of a person’s day to worry on purpose (Bhandari,2019). A fifth solution is to practice mindfulness in whatever way feels comfortable for this person.

There are many ways others can help with anxiety as well. If you or someone you know is suffering with anxiety check in on them to make sure they are okay every once in a while. Another thing to do is talk with them and see what the person would like to do or what goals they have and then see if they are willing to take steps towards those goals. Lastly, there is an anxiety/ crisis help line for anyone who wants to talk to someone. All a person has to do is text HOME to 741741 and they will be connected with a crisis counselor (Text HOME To 741741 free, 24/7 Crisis Counseling, n.d.). Many people suffering from anxiety can be helped and/or supported to allow all to see their personality. Anxiety can be helpful and harmful for many but there are always helpful things others can do to understand anxiety and what a person is going through.