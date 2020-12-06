Event calendar Dec. 7-13

Along+Main+Street+in+downtown+Whitewater+leaves+on+a+few+trees+are+beginning+to+change+colors.

Dane Sheehan

Along Main Street in downtown Whitewater leaves on a few trees are beginning to change colors.

December 6, 2020

  • Dec. 7
    • Whitewater Symphony Orchestra Virtual Concert
    • Symphonic Wind Ensemble Virtual Concert
    • Gala Gets Thankful – Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater
    • The Big Bundle Up
    • Roberta’s Art Gallery is displaying Old Myths in a Modern Conversation through 8 Jan. 2021 for completely free. Visit the gallery in person or check out this link to view the exhibit. 
  • Dec. 8
    • Gala Gets Thankful Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater
    • Roberta’s Art Gallery: “Old Myths in a Modern Conversation” Exhibit
    • The Big Bundle Up  
  • Dec. 9
    • Gala Gets Thankful Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater
    • Roberta’s Art Gallery: “Old Myths in a Modern Conversation” Exhibit
    • The Big Bundle Up  
  • Dec. 10
    • Gala Gets Thankful Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater
    • Roberta’s Art Gallery: “Old Myths in a Modern Conversation” Exhibit
    • The Big Bundle Up  
  • Dec. 11
    • Gala Gets Thankful Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater
    • Roberta’s Art Gallery: “Old Myths in a Modern Conversation” Exhibit
    • The Big Bundle Up  
  • Dec. 12
    • Gala Gets Thankful Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater
    • Roberta’s Art Gallery: “Old Myths in a Modern Conversation” Exhibit
    • 9th annual Holiday Craft Fair
      • From 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., several local artisans will be carrying a wide variety of handcrafted gifts at the T&D’s grill located in 300 W Main St. in Palmyra. Admission is free. 
  • Dec. 13
    • Gala Gets Thankful Virtual Concert
    • Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Virtual Concert
    • Windows of Whitewater

Roberta’s Art Gallery: “Old Myths in a Modern Conversation” Exhibit

Print Friendly, PDF & Email