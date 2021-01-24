University Center specials worth checking out this semester

The spring semester is upon us, and while it is looking like a repeat of the last semester, that does not mean that there still aren’t any fun events or specials being planned by the university. Most notably, the James R. Connor University Center where much of the university’s entertainment can be found.

“We pretty much have specials going on every week,” said Ryan Frencel, lead coordinator at the UC center’s Warhawk alley.

“One of the things we most want students and others to be aware of is the All Access Points Special being offered”.

The all access points special is being offered until Feb. 7, which gives students four points on their Hawkcard that can be used for a free game of bowling, shoe rental, and 1 hour of billiards with one point used for each.

It should be noted that, like last semester, UC entertainment has decided for the most part to go online for the spring semester.

“As of now all of the UC entertainment events will be virtual,” said Jacob Bailey, who is an entertainment assistant at the UC center. Bailey says that while they would like to have some events be in person, they are following the guidelines set by the university.

“So far, for the most part, it’s likely to stay that way unless something changes.”

That doesn’t mean that the UC isn’t attempting to not make the virtual events any less fun than they were when they were held in person. Bailey also discussed how the UC is going to start hosting virtual events through YouTube for the first time, which are all free and simply require signing up online to view. It should also be noted that the first set of virtual events will be part of WinterFest starting this semester.

However, for those that would like to see a good movie in person, the Summer Auditorium is still hosting in person movies while also hosting them online, with admission being $1 for those with a Hawkcard ID and $3 for those who don’t have one. Bailey was most excited for one of the most recent films being played called Freaky.

“I believe it sets the tone off right for our movie schedule.” He also noted that while one movie is traditionally shown a week, “we now have new showings on Fridays and Saturdays as well, which we are really excited about.”So for those interested in learning more about the UC entertainments plans for the spring semester, you can learn more at the website.

https://www.uww.edu/uc/things-to-do/entertainment-events

Robertas Art Gallery is also hosting many virtual exhibits and workshops this semester.

“There are lots of virtual opportunities this semester but it varies.” said Tonia Kapitan, who works at the UC information services and is a Warhawk Alley coordinator. When discussing Roberta’s Art Gallery, Kapitan also mentioned that while most exhibits are virtual, the art gallery itself is free to enter and explore each week.

“If you want to come and do something in person then that is an option,” said Kapitan. For those looking to get a little outdoorsy or creative this semester, Roberta’s Art Gallery is also hosting a “Warhawk Winter Digital Photo Contest” which can be participated in by entering online from Feb. 1-19. So, if you’re looking to get a more artistic experience out of your time here at the university, you can learn more about their events and what’s going on at the art gallery website

https://www.uww.edu/uc/things-to-do/robertas-art-gallery

If you’re looking to try and have some fun or entertain yourself this semester, then it may be a good idea to check out the University Center and see what specials and events are being offered that can make for a fun experience this spring.