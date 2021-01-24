Keeping a green thumb on campus

There is a Greenhouse on campus at Upham building that compiles as a garden, a place for a community, and becomes a way to study more on biology. The Sustainability office is in charge of the Greenhouse while working with the Gardening Club as well as Students Allied for a Green Earth (SAGE) to make sure that it is a place for everybody to be around nature. The Greenhouse on campus is growing, expanding and is hoping to become an unique area of nature for everyone to go there.

The Sustainability Office is in charge of overseeing what happens within the Greenhouse, always working closely with other organizations and the biology department to preserve the garden.

“Upham Greenhouse is a great place for students to get some hands-on experience working with plants and learning more about plant care. We have a wide variety of plants in the botanical collection we help manage with the Biology Department and usually you can find something in bloom throughout the year. It is a great place to visit in the middle of winter since it is warm and full of plant life, which is not something we can enjoy in January and February,” said the Sustainability Office Director Wes Enterline.

There are organizations that the Sustainability Office cooperates with in order to focus on preserving the plants, doing projects, volunteer work, and helping each other on the environment.

“SAGE and the Gardening Club use the space as a “home base” for club activities of all kinds. The Gardening Club in particular helps us take care of the plants in the greenhouse and also helps us plant seedlings to use in the Campus Garden each spring and comes out in fall to help harvest vegetables from the plants they helped establish the previous semester. These two organizations do a great job keeping people involved in the greenhouse and makes the environment fun and engaging by not just working on the necessary cleaning and sanitizing tasks, but a lot of fun projects using plants in crafts and other hands-on activities,” said Enterline.

Gardening Club is one of the organizations that work with the Sustainability Office with the Greenhouse, making sure it is available for everybody in the community, volunteer work with the environment, and preserve the plants in there.

“We have three different greenhouses. We have a tropical greenhouse, a desert greenhouse, and then a regular greenhouse for students can rent out space and do projects or experiments with plants. I think it’s a great opportunity for students because they can explore a different plant species and learn more about plants especially if they’re interested in nonprofits, gardening, or harvesting veggies. It’s kind of like a safe space of community. You can go there, you know, someone’s going to be there who will, who can talk to you or who can introduce you to organizations to be a part of because of the greenhouse,” said the President of Garden Club, Caroline French.

You can go check out the Greenhouse at the Upham building located on campus. Anyone wanting to do volunteer work at the Greenhouse can see the Sustainability Office with more information. If you want to join the Garden Club, or join SAGE in their efforts of environmental activism, you can contact them if you have any questions: [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].