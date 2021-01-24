Whitewater schools to resume in-person learning

Following the protocol set by the Walworth and Rock County Health Departments, the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD) opened its doors to in-person learning as of Jan. 18 for the spring term.

All schools, including elementary, middle and high school, will be returning to in-person attendance to finish out the 2020-21 school year. There was an option however to complete this semester all virtually as well, for students who are high risk or have high risk family members. Live streams will be available for those students, as well as students who are quranating or are sick from the COVID-19 virus.

Michelle Clapper, a parent who has two kids in the school district, chose to have both of her kids do the spring semester virtually, instead of returning to the in-person format.

“We decided to participate in the virtual program for safety, but also because we knew public school coil became very disjointed with teachers and students being quarantined and classrooms occasionally being shut down,” she said.

Clapped does share, however that her children do miss the environment of being able to go to school in-person.

“My kids miss having personal interactions with teachers and other students. They also really miss music, art, and hands on projects. Sitting at a computer all day reading lessons is not as effective as hearing from teachers in person.”

In the fall, parents were given the option to help accommodate for the spring semester. Elementary students could opt for either the entire virtual learning or an in-person choice. Both of the middle and high school students could either return in-person or fully virtual with live streamed classes taught by their respective teachers, or the continuation of either the JEDI or Edgenuity platforms. Families were offered the ability to continue instruction virtually. A majority of 73.2% decided to return in-person.

The JEDI program was approved in 2016 for WUSD, to help link several school districts through tele-presence technology in Jefferson County. Edgenuity is also an online curriculum to help provide for high-risk students who can’t choose to go back in-person.

For their fall semester, the Whitewater Unified School District proceeded with a temporary virtual instruction plan from the beginning of Dec. up until Jan. 18.

As they welcome back their students to an in-person learning environment, health measures set into place by the CDC will be followed, including wearing masks, encouraging hand-washing, social distancing, and quarantine students when exposed or contracting the virus.

In a press release put out by District Administrator, Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty, said,

“We are advocating for options for our staff to be vaccinated and have kept our staff updated on planning and progress of the options as they become available.”

The health and safety of the students and staff is of the utmost importance to the District. They have been working with School Health Services staff, medical advisors, county health departments, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when determining protocols to be able to return safely back to in-person learning.

The district recommends parents and guardians to look for symptoms of illness in students each morning before they come to school. They also have a cumulative and daily average of close contact, symptomatic, COVID positive staff and students. This data will be updated weekly on Tuesdays by 4 p.m.

“By pulling together as a community, we can continue to support our students and the

strong tradition of excellence at WUSD,” said Pate-Hefty.

More information about WUSD’s plan can be found at the following website: https://sites.google.com/wwusd.org/wusd-covid-19/health-safety?authuser=0