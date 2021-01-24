January 24, 2021
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
ANIMAL HOUSE
ANIMAL HOUSE: MLK day
ANIMAL HOUSE: Snowed In
ANIMAL HOUSE: Graduation time
ANIMAL HOUSE: Keep on rollin’
ANIMAL HOUSE: Thanksgiving
ANIMAL HOUSE: Veteran’s Day
ANIMAL HOUSE: Election Day
Warhawk spirit
Animal House: Christopher Columbus
Have a nice day
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.