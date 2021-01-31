Women’s Bowling starts season with Warhawk Classic

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Women’s Bowling team kicked off competition in the Warhawk Classic hosted by the 16th ranked Warhawks at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin Jan. 30-31. They battled four different programs over two days including Valparaiso, Lewis, Maryville and Upper Iowa.

Day 1 Matchup Results:

Valparaiso- Won 807-780

Lewis- Lost 847-914

Maryville- Lost 928-997

Upper Iowa- Lost 888-932

Day 2 Matchup Results:

Upper Iowa- Won 949-785

Maryville- Lost 869-913

Lewis- Won 1054-949

Valparaiso- Lost 811-856

The women had some tough close games in their first day, but bounced back on day two of the tournament to receive third place in the tournament. The Warhawk Classic is the first competition to start the winter season for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.