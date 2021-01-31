Women’s Bowling starts season with Warhawk Classic
January 31, 2021
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Women’s Bowling team kicked off competition in the Warhawk Classic hosted by the 16th ranked Warhawks at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin Jan. 30-31. They battled four different programs over two days including Valparaiso, Lewis, Maryville and Upper Iowa.
Day 1 Matchup Results:
Valparaiso- Won 807-780
Lewis- Lost 847-914
Maryville- Lost 928-997
Upper Iowa- Lost 888-932
Day 2 Matchup Results:
Upper Iowa- Won 949-785
Maryville- Lost 869-913
Lewis- Won 1054-949
Valparaiso- Lost 811-856
The women had some tough close games in their first day, but bounced back on day two of the tournament to receive third place in the tournament. The Warhawk Classic is the first competition to start the winter season for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
