Track & field runs records
February 14, 2021
The Whitewater track and field team clashed with its bitter rival Oshkosh Saturday, Feb. 13 at a 1 p.m. indoor showdown with masks and a limited audience. Both sides came ready to fight, looking to each other and their coaches to give them the energy that was missing from the crowd.
“The energy is different not having people in the stands, but regular season meets usually don’t draw huge crowds compared to other sports. Our kids adapted well and found a way to create their own energy through supporting one another at the meets,” said associate head coach Josh Ireland.
On the track Luke Zanis won the 400-meter dash, David Fassbender won the 3,000-meter run and Landon Keefover won the 60-meter hurdles. Maddie Keifer won the triple jump, Brooke Walling won the high jump, Amanda Leder won the 1-mile run and Kylie Jacobs took first in the 400-meter dash.
“Our team did an amazing job against good competition,” said Jacobs. “We’re excited to see what our team can do in the future.”
The Warhawks will bring out the claws again this Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. against Oshkosh.
Men
60-Meter Dash: Dwayne Ford (Racine, Wis./Case) – 6.90, 3rd
200-Meter Dash: Luke Zanis (St. Charles, Ill./North) – 23.38, 6th
400-Meter Dash: Luke Zanis (St. Charles, Ill./North) – 50.77, 1st
800-Meter Run: Justin Krause (Ixonia, Wis./Pewaukee) – 1:55.63, 3rd
1-Mile Run: Nick Schmidt (Sussex, Wis./Hamilton) – 4:38.30, 4th
3,000-Meter Run: David Fassbender (Slinger, Wis./Slinger) – 8:25.80, 1st
60-Meter Hurdles: Landon Keefover (Antioch, Ill./Antioch) – 8.55, 1st
4×400-Meter Relay: Lohse/Krause/Uhrich/Otten – 3:33.05, 1st
High Jump: Quinn Halversen (Rockford, Ill./Christian) – 6-03.50 (1.92 meters), 1st
Pole Vault: Jack Scully (Oshkosh, Wis./West) – 14-05.25 (4.40 meters), 1st
Long Jump: Curtis Pfeil (West Bend, Wis./West) – 23-01.75 (7.05 meters), 1st
Triple Jump: Lucas Skaaland (Westby, Wis./Westby) – 47-01.75 (14.37 meters), 1st
Shot Put: Daustin Martin (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson) – 47-04.50 (14.44 meters), 1st
Weight Throw: Daustin Martin (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson) – 56-07.50 (17.26 meters), 1st
Women
60-Meter Dash: Shelby Nickels (Manitowoc, Wis./Lincoln) – 8.26, 3rd
200-Meter Dash: Kylie Jacobs (Watertown, Wis./Watertown) – 27.31, 4th
400-Meter Dash: Kylie Jacobs (Watertown, Wis./Watertown) – 1:01.48, 1st
800-Meter Run: Paige Fassbender (Slinger, Wis./Slinger) – 2:25.33, 2nd
1-Mile Run: Amanda Leder (New Berlin, Wis./Eisenhower) – 5:51.67, 1st
3,000-Meter Run: Jessie Braun (Wales, Wis./Kettle Moraine) – 11:03.63, 3rd
60-Meter Hurdles: Abigail Missiaen (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) – 9.69, 2nd
4×400-Meter Relay: Fassbender/Niehueser/Flade/Fewell – 4:26.54, 3rd
High Jump: Brooke Walling (Camp Douglas, Wis./Mauston) – 5-02.25 (1.58 meters), 1st
Pole Vault: Sydney Davidson (Elburn, Ill./Kaneland) – 10-11.75 (3.35 meters), 2nd
Long Jump: Shelby Nickels (Manitowoc, Wis./Lincoln) – 18-02.50 (5.55 meters), 1st
Triple Jump: Maddie Keifer (Maple Park, Ill./Kaneland) – 35-08.50 (10.88 meters), 1st
Shot Put: Kenni Czarnecki (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) – 38-04.25 (11.69 meters), 5th
Weight Throw: Kenni Czarnecki (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) – 44-01.50 (13.45 meters), 9th
