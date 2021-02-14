Track & field runs records

The Whitewater track and field team clashed with its bitter rival Oshkosh Saturday, Feb. 13 at a 1 p.m. indoor showdown with masks and a limited audience. Both sides came ready to fight, looking to each other and their coaches to give them the energy that was missing from the crowd.

“The energy is different not having people in the stands, but regular season meets usually don’t draw huge crowds compared to other sports. Our kids adapted well and found a way to create their own energy through supporting one another at the meets,” said associate head coach Josh Ireland.

On the track Luke Zanis won the 400-meter dash, David Fassbender won the 3,000-meter run and Landon Keefover won the 60-meter hurdles. Maddie Keifer won the triple jump, Brooke Walling won the high jump, Amanda Leder won the 1-mile run and Kylie Jacobs took first in the 400-meter dash.

“Our team did an amazing job against good competition,” said Jacobs. “We’re excited to see what our team can do in the future.”

The Warhawks will bring out the claws again this Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. against Oshkosh.

Gallery | 5 Photos Dane Sheehan Sophomore Will Kaashagen (left) and Junior Noah Selensky run in the 400 meter dash, during the warhawks track & field meet against UW-Oshkosh Saturday Feb. 13.

Men

60-Meter Dash: Dwayne Ford (Racine, Wis./Case) – 6.90, 3rd

200-Meter Dash: Luke Zanis (St. Charles, Ill./North) – 23.38, 6th

400-Meter Dash: Luke Zanis (St. Charles, Ill./North) – 50.77, 1st

800-Meter Run: Justin Krause (Ixonia, Wis./Pewaukee) – 1:55.63, 3rd

1-Mile Run: Nick Schmidt (Sussex, Wis./Hamilton) – 4:38.30, 4th

3,000-Meter Run: David Fassbender (Slinger, Wis./Slinger) – 8:25.80, 1st

60-Meter Hurdles: Landon Keefover (Antioch, Ill./Antioch) – 8.55, 1st

4×400-Meter Relay: Lohse/Krause/Uhrich/Otten – 3:33.05, 1st

High Jump: Quinn Halversen (Rockford, Ill./Christian) – 6-03.50 (1.92 meters), 1st

Pole Vault: Jack Scully (Oshkosh, Wis./West) – 14-05.25 (4.40 meters), 1st

Long Jump: Curtis Pfeil (West Bend, Wis./West) – 23-01.75 (7.05 meters), 1st

Triple Jump: Lucas Skaaland (Westby, Wis./Westby) – 47-01.75 (14.37 meters), 1st

Shot Put: Daustin Martin (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson) – 47-04.50 (14.44 meters), 1st

Weight Throw: Daustin Martin (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson) – 56-07.50 (17.26 meters), 1st