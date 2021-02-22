Communication master’s degree ranks above the rest

The Communication Department online master’s program was highlighted among the top 35 educational institutions advancing the careers of PR and communication professionals in the U.S. this year. The program was ranked by PR News among other notable schools like Columbia, Northwestern and Purdue.

Communication professor Corey Davis led the department in updating the master’s degree to a fully online program this year. It now enables students to advance their knowledge remotely, earning a master’s in eight-week courses.

“It’s one of the most flexible programs with the ability for students to start anytime, and enables undergraduates dual enrollment,” said Davis.

The online program has been in the works for the past five years, now offering a range of specializations including health, journalism, social media, organizational, corporate and strategic communication. The program is unique through its ability to stack certificates.

“Stackable certificates mean that students can focus on the skills they want to highlight for their employers. If the students are interested they can continue earning certificates, and then take the capstone and earn the full master’s degree that way,” said Communication Department Chair Kathy Brady.

The master of science degree in communication is a hands-on program that uses work-life scenarios and case studies to make an immediate impact in someone’s career. It’s for those who want to advance their professional communication skills, and is applicable to many different areas. Some fields include new media management, social advocacy, healthcare, public relations, advertising, grass roots organizing, political campaigning or training and development. Graduates with a communication master’s degree make an average of $17,000 dollars more per year, according to a 2019 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For those ready to step up their game at work or expand their career path, this program may the right degree. For more information visit https://www.uww.edu/online/masters/communications.