Women win big on basketball court

The UW-W women’s basketball team finished the regular season with four straight wins, capping off two action-packed weeks before heading into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship Tournament this week. The No. 2 seed Warhawks will face the No. 3 seed Blue Devils again in the first round at 7 p.m. Monday, Mar. 1 in Kachel Gymnasium.

The women started their week off last Wednesday with a big blow out win of 76 – 51 over the UW-Stout Blue Devils. Sophomore forward Aleah Grundahl, provided the points again by scoring 19 total from eight of nine attempts in shooting for the Warhawks. Grundahl knows what the team needs to stay in the win column.

“We really need to continue to work together. We knew at the beginning of the season that we were really excited to play again, but we weren’t playing that well together. So just continuing to do that and really just take in that these are our last few games together,” said Grundahl.

The Warhawks created a substantial lead in the first quarter, beginning the game up 19 – 2. The ladies brought full court pressure, which created a lot of turnovers and easy buckets resulting in the lead. In the second quarter the Blue Devils would play a bit better, led by some three pointers by their only senior, Liz Oswald.

“She is nothing short of amazing. She is everything a coach wants in a player. I think it’s going to be a different feel when she’s gone. She has forever left a legacy on our players and what it means to be a Blue Devil,” said head coach Hannah Iverson.

Despite the better second quarter by Stout, Whitewater still controlled the lead 31 – 21 at halftime. The game became completely in control of Whitewater in the third quarter as they outscored Stout 31 – 13. There was no chance for Stout to cut much into the lead resulting in a blowout loss to Whitewater, 76 – 51.

Warhawk senior guard Rebekah Schumacher thinks the team has what it takes to make a run in the tournament.

“I think the biggest thing we need to do is keep playing our style of basketball. We have been doing a lot more up tempo pressing and I think that has been huge for our success lately,” said Schumacher.

The Warhawks and Blue Devils faced off for the second time in a row Friday, Feb. 26 for senior night, honoring guard Rebekah Schumacher, guard Adriana Wood, guard Emily Schumacher and center Johanna Taylor. Wood and Emily Schumacher were a part of three NCAA Tournament appearances, two WIAC regular season championships and the 2018 conference tournament title during their four-year careers.

Wood recorded 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter, when the Warhawks outscored the Blue Devils 28-14. She also added four steals. Emily Schumacher collected 13 points and three steals.

The Warhawks shot 45.7 percent from the floor and held the Blue Devils to 37.3 percent shooting. They beat the Blue Devils again 77 – 52 by making 22 steals and forcing 28 turnovers from Stout.

The Warhawks are 6-2 overall and 6-2 in the WIAC as they prepare to keep their hot streak going through the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Tournament this week.