Chancellor Watson addresses faculty concerns

Chancellor Dwight Watson was put in the spotlight during last week’s faculty listening session where his ability to meet expectations as a leader for UW-Whitewater was challenged.

The Feb. 23 meeting began with Faculty Senate Chair Tracy Hawkins describing the six desired characteristics the faculty expects from the chancellor which are: a record of relevant professional accomplishment, a deep commitment to uphold, defend and rely on Wisconsin’s traditional practice of shared governance, provide leadership by recruiting, supporting and developing faculty and staff, the ability to formulate, articulate, implement, and communicate a vision for the future of higher education in a comprehensive university, demonstrate commitment to supporting faculty, and have strengthening relationships with alumni and other external consistencies.

When reviewing these expectations, there were concerns whether or not Watson is continuing to be the Chancellor that the university wants and needs.

“UW-Whitewater deserves a chancellor who can turn challenges into opportunities to thrive,” said Hawkins.

The Faculty Senate Executive Committee created a list of concerns that faculty had for the university which fell under four categories: safety, institutional vision, financial stability and state and local support.

“It was a very difficult year. I recognize the efforts and the sacrifices that you have faced over this time. You have revised your courses to present them in various modalities. I recognize this is not what you expected or necessarily desired,” said Watson. “You have intensified your interactions with students and colleagues. Again, not as planned. You have done this to provide the very best possible learning experiences and be the best possible colleagues.”

Watson continued his opening with showing understanding and appreciation of everyone’s efforts and acknowledging this last year has not been perfect for the university, and mistakes were made.

One of those mistakes was brought up by Associate Professor Wade Tillet who believes faculty has been invested in this institution, but feels like the former advice of faculty was not welcomed. Most advice was believed to be ignored and Tillet wishes that in the future faculty and student voices will be held more valuable.

“I also think our concern is not simply being at the table and having a voice, but having that voice shape policy,” said Professor of philosophy & religious studies Crista Lebens.

Cuts of staff have also caused concern emphasizing the lack of vision for moving forward.

“At my college recently, academic staff were converted from renewable on year contracts, which have been that standard for decades, to nonrenewable contracts for various duration that seem to be completely haphazardly administered,” said Associate Professor of music Robert Gehrenbeck.

Watson was troubled with this information due to pieces of information he was not aware of. He is planning to look into changing contracts back to renewable one year contracts and to figure out why the change took place.

The Faculty Senate moved to a close faculty session to take polls and discuss next steps that should be taken.

Majority of the faculty were in support of creating a list of requests for moving forward, or waiting to see what will play out in the months ahead.

No final decisions have been made at this point.