The original Shamrock Shake
How a clover unites our diversity
March 7, 2021
March arrives each year with smiling leprechauns and pots of gold. 2020 slowed the consumption of corn beef and cabbage, but the cheeriness of St. Patrick’s Day was not lost. Forgotten, however, is the Irish apostle who gave the day its name.
In the fifth century, an English cleric arrived in Ireland. The Emerald Isle was a tapestry of clans, with multiple ways of thinking and living. Patrick’s message was simple: God who is single and triple can unite your diversity. A three leafed clover has a single stem, all are created by an omnipotent God. Its three leaves—Father, Son and Holy Spirit—rejoice in the uniqueness of each princess, farmer and herdsman.
The shamrock was the tool Patrick used to share the Gospel. Few others have condensed Jesus’ message so simply, shaking so many people to reexamine their own lives. The original Shamrock Shake.
Fr. Mark Niehaus
March 4, 2021
St. Patrick Parish Administrator
Whitewater, Wisconsin
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.