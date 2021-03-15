Treasures just down the street

The warmer season is a time to get out and reacquainted with local shopkeepers to find that perfect item you’re looking for.

Area specialty stores are helping shoppers avoid screen fatigue with their unique stores like The White Elephant, Reflections of the Past Consignment Shop, Two Pistols Trading Post and Antique Mall, and The Book Teller.

Founded 30 years ago, Reflections of the Past Consignment Shop provides a variety of upscale clothing. The store has contemporary fashion, vintage looks and jewelry, and also costumes.

But it’s not just any other clothing store – it’s also a cat shelter called Touched By a Paw Cat Rescue. Where else can you shop for clothes and also visit Whitewater’s furry friends?

“I love both clothing and cats, so I am just surrounded by what I love,” said owner Janna Burhop. “It was my calling.”

Across the street at The Book Teller you’ll find old books, new books and even a free book bin. Still, periodicals are just the start of this treasure hunt. The Book Teller also has a collection of handmade products by fine artisans in the area.

Check out the back of the store to find the mystery section of books! They can be found inside the old bank vault! (Karley Garcia)“The products are beautifully crafted with careful attention,” said co-owner Karen Mccullogh. “They’re also very conscious about packaging – making sure it’s recyclable or compostable.”

Delights at the store include locally made soaps, lotions and body oils. There are crafted teas, locally roasted coffee, WoodStreet Bakery Gourmet granola and Kettle Moraine Honey. Treasures of the shiny variety include jewlery and trinkets of all kinds.

So instead of settling for the standard fare, search for that special something just down the street that will have the character, pizazz and utility that you just can’t find anywhere else.