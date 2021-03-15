Treasures just down the street

Karen Mccullogh, co-owner of The Book Teller, stands behind a bank teller window. The book and handmade products store was once one of the banks here in Whitewater! The store still has features from the old bank that was once there: the money vault, which customers can still enter to find some mystery books, and the old bank teller window.

Alicia Dougherty, Assistant News Editor
March 14, 2021

The warmer season is a time to get out and reacquainted with local shopkeepers to find that perfect item you’re looking for.
Area specialty stores are helping shoppers avoid screen fatigue with their unique stores like The White Elephant, Reflections of the Past Consignment Shop, Two Pistols Trading Post and Antique Mall, and The Book Teller.

Inside The Book Teller, there are hundreds of new and older books, along with some nooks for comfy seating. (Karley Garcia)

Founded 30 years ago, Reflections of the Past Consignment Shop provides a variety of upscale clothing. The store has contemporary fashion, vintage looks and jewelry, and also costumes.
But it’s not just any other clothing store – it’s also a cat shelter called Touched By a Paw Cat Rescue. Where else can you shop for clothes and also visit Whitewater’s furry friends?
“I love both clothing and cats, so I am just surrounded by what I love,” said owner Janna Burhop. “It was my calling.”

Student Sarah Augustine comes into The Book Teller to check out the books and handmade products. She looks at the psychology, self-help, and romance section of books during her visit to the store. (Karley Garcia)

Across the street at The Book Teller you’ll find old books, new books and even a free book bin. Still, periodicals are just the start of this treasure hunt. The Book Teller also has a collection of handmade products by fine artisans in the area.

Check out the back of the store to find the mystery section of books! They can be found inside the old bank vault! (Karley Garcia)“The products are beautifully crafted with careful attention,” said co-owner Karen Mccullogh. “They’re also very conscious about packaging – making sure it’s recyclable or compostable.”

Walking through the store, Sarah Augustine discovers and looks at all of the books inside the old bank vault. This section of the store consists of books from the mystery genre (Karley Garcia)

Delights at the store include locally made soaps, lotions and body oils. There are crafted teas, locally roasted coffee, WoodStreet Bakery Gourmet granola and Kettle Moraine Honey. Treasures of the shiny variety include jewlery and trinkets of all kinds.

Located at 171 W. Main Street, The Book Teller has hundreds of new and old books to read, as well as some comfy nooks to read in. The store was once an old bank, so there’s some interesting history about the building too, just ask the co-owner of the store, Karen Mccullogh. (Karley Garcia)

So instead of settling for the standard fare, search for that special something just down the street that will have the character, pizazz and utility that you just can’t find anywhere else.

