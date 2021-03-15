Putting the ‘camp’ back in campus

Summer camps and conferences are coming back to UW-W in 2021, starting early June and running through the summer into late August. Clinics, athletic training, and various activities are open for sign-up and registration at both the UW-Whitewater and Rock County campuses.

The Office of Continuing Education Services, Camps and Conferences will play host to dozens of events all summer long by creating bubbles and pods that can move around campus independently from each other.

Many yearly favorites are returning like football, soccer and marching band, which attract students from around the state.

“We offer a wide range of camps that appeal to all interests, skill levels and ages,” said outreach specialist Amanda Aegerter. “We are sure to have a camp for everyone. From tennis camps that hit a waitlist within hours of opening, to our football camps, gymnastics and volleyball that see high participation and repeat attendance every year.”

There is high demand, especially for music. Some camps include choir, jazz, and a piano clinic.

STEM subjects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics are also popular. These camps strive to both educate and encourage youth who are curious about how the world works in the 21st Century. One camp will have a roller coaster and catapult design lab for kids aged 6-10. The lab will introduce basic science theories and ideas in a fun, collaborative way.

“We are hoping through education, students can learn more about the STEM field and all of the fun careers that can go along with that. We really just want the kids to have a lot of fun,” said events and tour coordinator Molly Cook.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, the number of available spots in some events will be limited. Guidelines include mask wearing and health screenings.

“We want to ensure that we can execute excellent programming while keeping the health, safety and wellness of our participants, coaches, and staff at the forefront,” said Aegerter.

The end goal is to put on enjoyable and worthwhile camps that will keep minds and bodies growing while school is out of session.