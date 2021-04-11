UW-Whitewater concludes spring concerts by celebrating the power of music

The UW-W Music Department will host a Spring Finale concert for the year to conclude the Music Mosaics Concert Series. The final concert features four award-winning faculty members playing a variety of instruments to celebrate the power of music. The virtual concert is released April, 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“This concert features mostly contemporary works by composers Joseph Turrin, Kim Scharnberg and Missy Mazzoli,” said College of Arts & Communication Director of Marketing and Events Audra Lange. “One classic work “Mozart’s N.O. Rising” by Kim Scharnberg begins with a slow build full of clashing notes and tension. The work was written to reflect the hardship that hurricane Katrina inflicted on the people of New Orleans. It is a testament to their culture, history, legacy and perseverance.”

Featured instruments include the trumpet, trombone, violin and piano all played by faculty members. Dr. Matthew Onstad will be playing the trumpet, Dr. Mike Dugan on the trombone, Dr. Leanne League plays the violin and lastly, Dr. MyungHee Chung will be playing the piano. Some notable pieces of works included in the performance are, “Fandango,” composed by Joseph Turrin, and “Sonata” composed by Mozart.

“Fandango is a six-minute piece for trombone, trumpet and piano that explores the rhythmic, melodic and syncopated elements of the Spanish fandango dance,” said Dungan.

Mozart’s Sonata is a classical piece performed with Violin and Piano is a fourteen minute piece featuring three differing movements. This 14-minute composition is broken into three movements. The first movement begins the piece with a fast, bright melody at an allegro tempo. The second movement contrasts the first with a much slower andante tempo, and the last movement returns with an extremely fast, intense melody, according to Lange.

The tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the College of Arts and Communication events website. The performance will be shared via a link that viewers may watch continuously through Apr. 28.