In Memoriam: Fly high, Warhawks

The Warhawk community grieved the loss of four lives this past academic year. UW-Whitewater released one too many emails from university communications staff that began with “It is with great sadness …” telling students that yet another peer had passed away.

Students, staff, friends and family mourned the losses of Domynick Milis, Emily J. Eckert, Marlehna K. Lehmann and David “DJ” J. Schwenn, Jr.

Domynic Milis was a senior education major from Omro, Wisconsin. He was killed in an automobile accident along with his sister on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Milis was the first announced student death made by the university.

Milis passed away at the age of 21. He loved everything “outdoors.” Milis also had a passion for giving back to youth, which included establishing the Omro Youth Running Club. He coached the Omro Middle School’s Cross Country Team and his brother’s youth baseball team.

His obituary said,“Domynick will be remembered for his huge heart and his passion to give back.”

Emily Eckert was a junior psychology major from Milton, Wisconsin who passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, according to a released statement made by the university.

She loved to sing and play music, hike, cook, and go sightseeing. She also loved her dogs April and Buster as well as working with people with Autism and Alzheimer’s disease.

Eight trees were planted in her memory with donations sent to the Albrecht Funeral Home’s tribute store.

Marlehna Lehmann, a marketing major, passed away when a car struck her vehicle on Jan. 25, 2021. She was 20-years-old and entering her junior year at UW-Whitewater.

According to her obituary, “Marleh was a genuine friend that created and cultivated relationships that reflected her compassion and love for others. She had a kind spirit and a contagious, bright smile. ”

Lehmann’s sister began an apparel brand called “No Worries. None.” in her honor. According to noworries.none’s Instagram post, it was a phrase Lehmann would always say to shrug things off. Profits from the clothing brand will fund a scholarship to help students in need.

David Schwenn was a freshman marketing major who passed away following a heart attack on Sunday, March 28. 2021, according to a statement made by the university.

Schwenn, 34, enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycling, camping and the outdoors. He was very social and loved people. Following high school, Schween went on to serve in the U.S. Army.

The Warhawk community lost beloved members this past year. Although it was a time of grief, it is important to also celebrate the lives of these students that contributed so much to the campus community and to the lives of those who knew them. Fly high, Warhawks!