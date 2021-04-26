Warhawks elect new student government leadership

Junior Davin Stavroplos will be the next president of Whitewater Student Government (WSG) along with senior running mate Allyson Weisbrod to serve as vice president. The ticket finished the 2021 Executive Election with a whopping 92.3 percent of the vote at the close of voting Thursday, April 8 at midnight.

At the end of the night Friday, April 9, 406 votes were counted. Stavroplos and Weisbrod received 376 votes and 30 votes were shared among 11 write-in candidates. The election results were certified by the WSG Senate on April 12.

Stavroplos hales from Woodstock, Illinois majoring in political science with a legal studies emphasis. He was elected speaker of the senate last spring and is a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.

Weisbrod is from Racine, Wisconsin majoring in sociology education and minoring in psychology education. She served in several leadership positions before WSG including the executive board of her sorority.

Stavroplos and Weisbrod will take over the positions from current President Jody Wentworth and Vice President Ben Larson. Executive officers are only allowed to serve a term of one year or until a successor is elected and assumes office, according to Article II of the WSG Constitution.

The main purpose of the Whitewater Student Government is to represent the students of UW-Whitewater, serving as a voice for students both on and off campus.