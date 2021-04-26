‘Dang it feels good to be a Warhawk!’

Hello! I’m Karley Garcia, the lead photography editor for the Royal Purple, and a graduating senior this semester! I’m super excited to be graduating this spring 2021 with a BA Art major degree and a minor in film studies. Coming into college, I knew that I wanted to major in art, but I didn’t know what career I could make of it after I graduated. Soon after taking a few of the fundamental art classes, during my freshman and sophomore year, I knew I wanted to become a photographer and make it my future career. So applying and becoming a photographer and photo editor for the Royal Purple has given me the opportunity to gain experience for my upcoming photography career. This experience has given me a chance to open up and get to know more people within the campus that I normally would have never met. I’ve improved on my photojournalism skills, photography editing with different editing programs, and I’ve been able to take photos of different events that I normally wouldn’t have been able to go to!

Over the last four years of being a Warhawk, I’ve learned so much and have grown as an individual. I’ve been able to overcome my fears with social anxiety by putting my artwork out on display and talking about it with others, and I’ve also been able to step up to a few leadership roles as well during my last year of being a student. So many opportunities are offered here on campus, and the best advice I have for any new students coming to UW-Whitewater would be to join as many activities as you can that interest you! You’ll not only be doing what you love, but you’ll also meet lifelong friends and acquaintances that will help you through your college career. My very first day and activity as a Warhawk was marching band, where I came in as a first-semester freshman, and I didn’t know anyone. Luckily, I had been able to meet amazing people through marching band, the Royal Purple, and other activities that I’ve joined through the years here at UW-W. I’m thankful for all of the opportunities that I’ve been given and for the people that I’ve been able to meet these past four years.

College goes by faster than you know it, I know it did for me, and with the help of my fellow peers, professors, and others I’ve met through UW-Whitewater, I’ve been able to complete my journey as a Warhawk. As we say in the marching band, “Dang it feels good to be a Warhawk!”