Whitewater Semi Crash: 1 Death and 2 Injured

One man was killed, and two other individuals were injured in a car crash colliding into a semi truck full of metal pipes at an intersection near the U.S. Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue in Whitewater Friday, Dec. 3. The City of Whitewater Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater Fire Department were dispatched to the crash. The woman who was the driver of an older model compact Dodge Neon car is believed to have failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and collided into the Semi’s path as it was heading north on the highway.

Medics and a Mercy Health mobile doctor came to the scene and made an attempt to save the man who was the passenger of the Dodge car, but were unable to successfully resuscitate the man in time. The woman driver was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center with critical injuries. The semi driver was also taken by an ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Whitewater and Walworth Police are investigating the accident. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a crash reconstruction and the Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting a post-crash inspection of the semi.