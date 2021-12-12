Don’t forget! Top 10 most important dates for college students

As college students, it is easy to let important dates slip your mind when juggling your final’s workload with essay submissions, test days, and presentations all for you to remember. However, the Royal Purple can help you remember some other crucial dates to make your college career as successful as possible.

Here is the breakdown of the top 10 most important dates to remember for the academic year 2021-2022:

10. Fall 2021 rental books return: Dec.17, 2021

9. Residence halls reopen for the spring term: Jan. 16, 2022, at 9 a.m.

8. The residence halls close at noon for the academic year: May 15, 2022

7. Classes Begin Jan. 18, 2022

6. Spring break: March 18, 2022, at 9 p.m. – March 28, 2022, at 8 a.m.

5. Classes end: May 6, 2022, exam period begins May 9, 2022, at 7:45 a.m.

4. Last day to drop a course with no ‘W’ grade and get a 100% refund for normal tuition: Jan. 31, 2021

3. Tuition due – if electing for NO payment plan: Jan. 28, 2022

2. First installment on a payment plan with 1.875% activation fee: Feb. 25, 2022 – 2nd and final installment on a payment plan: March 25, 2022

1. Winter Commencement: Dec. 18, 2021 – Spring Commencement: May 14. 2022

For more information on student resources, visit https://www.uww.edu/students.