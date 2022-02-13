The love stories of Fairhaven

For this special Valentine’s Day issue, the Royal Purple collaborated with Fairhaven Senior Services to ask some of their residents to share a little bit about their own love stories and how they keep their romance alive after decades of being together.

1. Former UW-W Chancellor Gaylon & Hannah Greenhill

When and Where did you first meet?

“First grade at Sand Creek State Grade School in Sand Creek, WI”

What is your Advice on Love?

“Be appreciative of your spouse and respect each other’s interests”

How long have you been married and what has been the key to staying together so long?

“Married 55 years. Appreciated each other’s interests. Over the years, our interests have been in cultural and athletic events at UW-Whitewater.”

2. Henry and Marion Malo

When and Where did you first meet?

“1949- Racine, WI in a bowling alley”

What is your advice on Love?

“A lifetime marriage- stop thinking “I” or “ME” and think of “WE” or “US”

How long have you been married and what has been the key to staying together so long?

“Married 70 years- Married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine, Wisconsin. We respect each other, tell each other everyday “I LOVE YOU,” laugh with each other, talk out any disagreements and keep God in our lives. We have 5 children that also help keep our marriage strong.”

3. Frank and Carol Herenza

When and Where did you first meet?

My future wife was roommates with another woman that I was set to go on a date with. When I arrived, my date wasn’t ready so I ended up spending time talking with her roommate (Carol). Later on I ended up calling for her but she had moved, after doing some detective work, I found her and the rest is history.

What is your advice on love?

GRAB IT!

How long have you been married?

February 24th will mark our 60th wedding anniversary and we were married at St. Bruno’s Church in Chicago, Illinois even in spite of Frank’s mother opposing Carol. We have gone on to have two fine sons and a fine life. Now 60 years later and we still LOVE each other!