Vruwink announces run for re-election in 43rd District of State Assembly

I have been honored to be elected three times in the 43rd Assembly District. I want to announce that I will be seeking a fourth term this fall. With redistricting, the 43rd Assembly District boundaries remain exactly the same.

For six years, I have been a member of the Assembly Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Tourism Committees. I look forward to continuing my work on these committees.

Over the last six years, I have connected with many groups in Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Oregon, and the surrounding townships. I look forward to continuing being a part of these communities.

If re-elected, I will continue to work to bring civility and bipartisanship to our state government. Good ideas come from both sides of the aisle, and together we can make a better Wisconsin. I look forward to seeing and hearing from you in the future.