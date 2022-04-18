Softball falls short against Oshkosh rival

Sophomore utility Sophia Kinjerski takes a swing to try and earn a hit against the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh at the Van Steenderen Complex Apr. 15, 2022.

The UW-Whitewater softball team (10-12, 3-5 WIAC) hosted the No. 15 UW-Oshkosh Titans (20-4, 6-0 WIAC) at the Van Steenderen Complex in Whitewater on April 15. The Warhawks lost both games.

Game one was a low scoring competition, with just one runner crossing the plate. Whitewater’s starting pitcher Kate Cleveland only gave up one run on five hits and three walks. Oshkosh held their ground in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Warhawks made a last ditch effort to get a walkoff win. The Titans held on to win 1-0, the lone run came in the second inning.

Game two saw more action on the base pads, the Titans won 6-0. This was the sixth shutout of the season for Oshkosh, the team allows an average of just two and a half runs per game. The Warhawks were only able to connect for three hits in the game and ended the game with four runners stranded on the bases.

Whitewater will host UW-Stevens Point on April 19 for a doubleheader before hosting another doubleheader against Carthage on April 21. On April 23 they will travel to the University of Chicago for a doubleheader.