A special spring commencement

The smiles of 2022 UW-W graduates are going to shine extra bright this year. Not only is this the first in-person spring commencement since 2019, but masks have also been lifted on campus just in time for the event. UW-Whitewater will host its ceremonies Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 to recognize graduates, as well as alumni from the classes of 2020 and 2021. This year also includes special Celebration of Graduates event in downtown Whitewater. The ceremony for the College of Integrated Studies will be held Tuesday, May 17.



“I have a lot of pride for this school. A college education just means so much to me,” said commencement speaker Michael Carlson. “I think my gratitude for just having the opportunity to pursue a college education combined with the amount of pride and fellowship with all the students here makes me so glad to represent this school in a moment like this.”

The Saturday UW-Whitewater commencement ceremony will be split into two sections this year at the Kachel Fieldhouse. The 10 a.m. ceremony honors students from the College of Arts & Communication and the College of Business & Economics. A 3 p.m. ceremony honors students from the College of Education & Professional Studies and the College of Letters & Sciences. Both commencements will include undergraduate and graduate students from each college.

Instrumental music education major Dawson Babcock will be speaking at the 10 a.m. ceremony and Carlson, a creative writing major, will speak at 3 p.m. Both went through a months-long process for selection.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for myself. It’s a culmination of opportunities I’ve had that led to this,” said Babcock. “It just seemed natural for me to take something like this on as a challenge. I also thought it would be a really cool honor to use my skillset to help make the commencement ceremony even more special for my fellow graduates.”

There are over 960 nontraditional undergraduate Warhawks at Whitewater, which Carlson is proud to represent. He worked in ecommerce at Harley Davidson for nearly six years in Janesville before starting his current job as a writer, marketer and communications specialist at DiMAX Office Solutions in Milton. He’s thankful for the support that the university has given him throughout his dual journey in academics and the workforce.

“I needed the ability to work full-time in Janesville while attending class in-person,” Carlson said. “The faculty and staff were really understanding of my needs as a nontraditional student and commuter.”

Sunday brings a special graduation ceremony for students who graduated in 2020 or in May/August of 2021, but couldn’t have an in-person commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Kachel Fieldhouse. Additionally that day, there will be a special Celebration of Graduates hosted from 12-2 p.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park in Whitewater. Attendees can expect arts and crafts, food and beverage vendors, music and games.

Each graduating student can invite up to seven guests for the commencement ceremony in the Kachel Fieldhouse. Students can pick up tickets April 18-May 13 from the Registrar’s Office at Roseman Hall in room 2032, which is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. For those who can’t make it to campus to pick up tickets during that time, a Will Call Box Office located on the 2nd floor of the Williams Center will open at 8 a.m. the day of commencement. Students need to show a photo ID to pick up tickets for their guests.

Spaces are available for wheelchairs on the main floor of the fieldhouse and overflow seating will be located in the Timmerman Auditorium of Hyland Hall if needed. Doors will close at 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. for each respective ceremony as the processional and the national anthem are performed. For more information about graduation visit https://www.uww.edu/commencement.

“It’s just a big relief to be graduating,” said senior marketing major Andrew Roberts. “I get to go start my career!”