Celebrating the fall season

Members of the UW-Whitewater community may have seen a horse-drawn carriage parading through campus this past week. They may have even seen a pumpkin patch sprout out of the ground on the UC Mall. Well, if you did your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.

Students, staff, faculty and families of the Whitewater community gathered outside of the Young Auditorium for spooky-themed games, picking and painting pumpkins, making s’mores and even going on a hay ride around campus Friday, Oct. 7. Inside of the building, visitors were able to make their own caramel apples with a variety of toppings, drink apple cider and hot chocolate, and have the opportunity to have their faces painted.

“The event is meant to kick off autumn season and provide a bit of entertainment and enjoyment for those who are going through midterms,” said Cultural Affairs Committee President Christopher Orlovsky.

The committee works with the Young Auditorium, which sponsored the event with UC Live.

“It’s a great partnership to bring students over and recognize the Young as another great place to visit on campus,” said program specialist of events Elizabeth Garthwaite. “The best part was watching students come up and enjoy what we have to offer, and seeing the happy faces as they walk away with a pumpkin or the excitement when they see the free food.”

In terms of planning, students from both committees helped throughout the event to ensure the program ran as smoothly. Their efforts were appreciated by attendees of this fun fall event.

“The event was a great way to get involved with free food and activities to change up an otherwise quiet Friday,” said freshman biology major Karisa Christensen.

The event brought many members of the community together to celebrate the autumn season through fun fall activities on a warm October day in Whitewater.