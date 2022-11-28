Dear faculty, staff and students,

The University of Wisconsin System has announced that UW-Platteville will be transitioning the academic programs at its Richland branch campus to either its main Platteville campus or Baraboo campus next fall. The Richland branch campus enrolls only 60 students, by far the lowest of any of the branch campuses, and this level of enrollment was not sustainable for vibrant academic programs.

I recognize this news may cause some initial concern, given UW-Whitewater also has a branch campus. Please know that the decision on UW-Platteville Richland is specific to that campus, and does not affect other branch campuses. UW-Whitewater at Rock County, which is one of the top-three largest branch campuses in the system with more than 570 students, remains fully committed to providing exceptional and expanding opportunities to students in our region.

I am devoted to ensuring that our branch campus maintains long-term viability and continues to be a dependable cornerstone of the Rock County region.

Examples of this commitment include: Building a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree pathway in partnership with Edgewood College. The initial cohort of students is expected to start in fall 2023. Launching the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree, a degree completion program for students with applied associate degrees. Engaging in strategic discussions about expanding pathways to careers, degrees, and increased opportunities for students. Enhancing facilities to ensure our campus is meeting the needs of faculty, staff, students, and the community. Growing our existing partnerships with area technical schools, school districts, employers, and community partners.

We know the UW System is wholly committed to providing the broadest access possible, allowing all Wisconsin residents to attend college if they desire and to achieve their goals. Our branch campus provides this region a critical access point to higher education and we will continue to invest in UW-Whitewater at Rock County.