Tina track star

Tina Shelton is a junior from Janesville Wisconsin and a member of the Whitewater track and field team. Last year she was an honorable mention all WIAC in the 100 meter-dash. She finished third in the 100-meter dash, sixth in the 200-meter dash, sixth in the javelin throw with a season-best 116-10 (35.61 meters) and seventh in the 4×100-meter relay at the WIAC Outdoor Championships on May 6-7.

How did you first get into track?

I first started in middle school. It was kind of a thing where everyone wanted to try it. So I tried and realized I was fairly good at it. I was young so I didn’t see my potential yet. But then when I got into high school my freshman year I got into sectionals and I was a spot away from the state championship. And then my sophomore year I got injured so I had to miss the whole season and I think that’s how I really grew my love for track because I realized how much I miss it. Junior year I went to state and then my senior year was the covid year so I had to miss that season.

What made you want to come to Whitewater?

My sister came here for both her masters and undergraduate programs here. She said she had a good experience. And also coach Ireland reached out to me in high school about running track here.

What has been your favorite memory running track here at Whitewater?

If I had to pick one it would be from last year. It was a home meet and I had ran a personal best time and after the race all my teammates came and ran up to me and gave me this big hug. And I actually had a big picture of it. It was an unforgettable experience I was just really excited and the feeling that my friends and teammates gave me was just indescribable

What are some goals you have for yourself this season?

Last year I went to a conference and placed 3rd in the 100 and 6th in the 200. I never thought I could do that. In my mind I thought I would be just an average runner. Now I have the ability to have big goals. So my goal this season would probably be to just be better than last year. I always have the mindset it’s you vs you. Just knowing that I can push myself harder and just be a better athlete every day.

How can you achieve these goals?

A lot of it comes from the offseason. I would go to the track at least three times a week. I really implemented lifting into my offseason last year. So just being able to push harder out of the blocks and just being stronger overall have helped me get to that place where I feel confident going up the starting line.

Do you think Whitewater does a good job supporting women’s athletics?

Absolutely I feel a lot of love through the program especially with women’s track. With the coaches and everything. We get our own spots in the weight room. Overall I think they do a really good job.

What are some goals as a team you guys have?

Like I said earlier, shooting for big goals is important, but also working on the little things. Especially in track and field when everyone does their job big results come from that. We have a good group of freshmen coming in and I am excited to see what our potential can be.I explained to them that if we work on the little things every day we can really do something here.

Tina and the track and field team will look to open their season strong with their first indoor meet Jan. 21 for the Karl Schlender Open.