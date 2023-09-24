Founded 1901

Royal Purple

Uplift the Bisexual People in the Community

Orin Smith, Student
September 24, 2023
Bisexuality Awareness Week is definitely important, both to those in the LGBTQ+ community and out of it. For decades there have been a lot of misconceptions about the Bisexual identity and what it means. Bisexual people deserve the same understanding as any other queer identity, and this is a great opportunity to learn and share resources. At the end of the day, Bisexual people are a valued and important part of communities everywhere. It is important to learn about all different kinds of people in your community, so you can uplift them when needed.
