Uplift+the+Bisexual+People+in+the+Community

Bisexuality Awareness Week is definitely important, both to those in the LGBTQ+ community and out of it. For decades there have been a lot of misconceptions about the Bisexual identity and what it means. Bisexual people deserve the same understanding as any other queer identity, and this is a great opportunity to learn and share resources. At the end of the day, Bisexual people are a valued and important part of communities everywhere. It is important to learn about all different kinds of people in your community, so you can uplift them when needed.