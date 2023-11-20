New health clinic comes to town

This month, the city of Whitewater welcomed Edgerton Hospital and Health Services Clinic into the community with a new location at 757 E. Milwaukee St., Suite C. The clinic is now open and accepting new patients. The decision to establish a clinic in the area was prompted by community needs, as residents expressed a desire for accessible urgent care during the day, eliminating the need to travel to Janesville or Fort Atkinson.

“There is always a need for medical care and I’m super excited to see how the clinic will serve Whitewater, especially with the campus so close,” says City of Whitewater Commerce Chief of Staff Taylor Zeinert.

Dr. Rene Buenzow, the sole healthcare provider for the clinic, holds the title of Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and is board-certified as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC) and an Adult Nurse Practitioner (APRN-BC). With a doctorate in nursing, Buenzow specializes in both family practice and psychiatry.

“We want to look at patients as human beings, offering holistic care for a person as a whole: spiritually and health wise. I focus on what is important to the patient,” Dr. Buenzow stresses.

Buenzow divides her week between family practice and psychiatry. Within the clinic, she is adept at establishing care with families, conducting women and child exams, managing conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, treating acute injuries like cut hands requiring stitches, addressing bladder infections and providing assistance with contraceptive methods such as IUDs and birth control.

In the realm of family practice, Buenzow is involved in assessing patients, conducting screenings, addressing mental and behavioral health concerns, making diagnoses, formulating treatment plans and prescribing medications when necessary. In the psychiatry domain, her responsibilities extend to the comprehensive care of patients.

To make an appointment, community members can call Edgerton Hospital and ask for the Whitewater Clinic. Buenzow envisions growth for the clinic, as the staff currently consists of office staff, an RN (registered nurse) and herself. She values the connections made in smaller communities and is looking forward to meeting more community members.

“I love practicing in smaller towns and making connections with patients, college students, adolescents and parents. I really appreciate developing those relationships with patients and really appreciate the people here,” Buenzow said.

Recognizing a need for additional healthcare services in Whitewater, Buenzow took on a leadership role to fill the gap. In terms of contributions, she aims to bridge the healthcare gap between Fort Atkinson and Whitewater. Buenzow is dedicated to providing women’s healthcare and facilitating relationships with patients. Additionally, she sees a need in today’s world for mental health and behavioral health services and is committed to addressing these issues comprehensively.

The overall process of establishing the clinic has been positive, with the community warmly welcoming Buenzow. The clinic is open to new patients and is committed to providing care, fostering new relationships and ensuring the well-being of the community. To find more information or contact this clinic, visit the Edgerton Hospital website.