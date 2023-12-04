Basketball remains undefeated

The UW-Whitewater Women’s Basketball team pulled through with their eighth straight win of the season against University of Chicago, Saturday Dec. 2, and remained undefeated. The Warhawks were defeated by this team the last time they played, so they went into the game determined for revenge, focusing on their strategy.

“I think we knew coming into this game that it was going to be really fast paced, high tempo and really against a great quality opponent,” head coach Keri Carollo said. “So I think we really just tried to focus on that and then really just tried to contain their guards because they have such great guard play. So yeah, that was kind of our main focus defensively and then on offense, just really trying to counter what maybe they’re not as strong at and that was our inside game.”

That goal remained successful, with several players on the team scoring multiple times on the inside throughout the game. One of those players being junior guard Kacie Carollo, who had her first double-double of the season, putting up 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“We were super excited for this game, because it was a ranked opponent, a really good team, ourselves,” Kacie Carollo said. “We had good practices the last few days too, so we’re feeling good about it. We are very competitive. But it all goes back to our leadership, we have great seniors that are super level headed. They’re awesome. Confidence is always a big thing in that too.”

That mentality among the team worked well as they remained in the lead at the end of the first half and completely through the second half. The point differential did fluctuate but the women stayed strong.

“Any good team is gonna make a run at some point, but I think the most important thing we talked to the team about is to not panic because they’re gonna make shots because they’re good. So just stay the course you know, don’t worry about the score and allow yourself to just kind of settle into the game is probably the best word of advice for the team when the opponents hit a couple baskets back to back,” Keri Carollo said.

Another aspect of this game that fueled the team was it being an alumni recognition night.

“We’ve got about 70 women back, celebrating the tradition, and then the 10 year anniversary of our 2014 Final 14, so it’s just really special for us to really present ourselves in the way that they would want us to,” Keri Carollo said. “It was special to play well and win the game with them by our sides.”

Even with the winning streak, the team has to focus and work hard. They have their Puerto Rico tournament coming up Dec. 18, which leaves only one more game until that. Their next game is yet another one at home, taking place Dec. 9.

“We still have lots of room for growth, which is good, but we’re happy with where we’re at,” Keri Carollo said. “I think every game presents different challenges for us, which is kind of nice. We stay with the silly old saying, take it one game at a time and not really focus on what we’ve done. We are really focused on moving forward.”