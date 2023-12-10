Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Much to Celebrate of the Accomplishments This Semester

Corey A. King, Chancellor
December 10, 2023
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey A. King reacts as he listens to a question from incoming student Peyton Walz, on the phone at this side, who will be a freshman in the fall. Kings first day in office was Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (UW-Whitewater Photos/Craig Schreiner)
CRAIG SCHREINER
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey A. King reacts as he listens to a question from incoming student Peyton Walz, on the phone at this side, who will be a freshman in the fall. King’s first day in office was Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (UW-Whitewater Photos/Craig Schreiner)

Warhawk students, you did it. You made it through the fall semester and now have an opportunity to reflect on all you have accomplished to this point. Be proud of the achievements in your classes, in your student orgs and in your workplaces. There is much to celebrate.

As you take time to experience the joys of the season, remember to take care of yourself.

The holidays can be both fulfilling and challenging. Do right by your mind and body, and don’t hesitate to seek out help. Your Warhawk family is here for you. University Health and Counseling Services has a number of wellness programs and services. You can explore them at uww.edu/uhcs. I expect to see you back here at UW-Whitewater in January for the spring 2024 semester. Wishing you happy holidays and a wonderful winter season!
Leave a Comment

Royal Purple

Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
All Royal Purple Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *