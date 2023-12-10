Much to Celebrate of the Accomplishments This Semester

Warhawk students, you did it. You made it through the fall semester and now have an opportunity to reflect on all you have accomplished to this point. Be proud of the achievements in your classes, in your student orgs and in your workplaces. There is much to celebrate.

As you take time to experience the joys of the season, remember to take care of yourself.

The holidays can be both fulfilling and challenging. Do right by your mind and body, and don’t hesitate to seek out help. Your Warhawk family is here for you. University Health and Counseling Services has a number of wellness programs and services. You can explore them at uww.edu/uhcs. I expect to see you back here at UW-Whitewater in January for the spring 2024 semester. Wishing you happy holidays and a wonderful winter season!