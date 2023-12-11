Gymnastics+springs+into+the+new+season

UW-Whitewater is about to launch their official 2024 gymnastics season and the athletes could not be more excited about the anticipated beginning. The hope is to start off strong, pushing out some top scores to set the bar for the rest of the season. With big goals in mind, eyes are set on the prize for these girls, and they are ready to give it their all.

“We are a very young team and have so much potential! I have so many goals for this team this season. Obviously, I want us to win a national title as a team, but we need to take it one meet at a time and focus on our short-term goals! I am excited for this fun season ahead of us!” said junior gymnast Kara Welsh.

While preparing a solid team to enter into the season with, the coaching staff knew that there were some spots to fill. Through the recruitment process, the Warhawks were able to find multiple aspects of success.

“We brought in talent within our recruiting process from all over the country. The staff worked really hard to add depth within our lineup. We also brought in 3 very strong and talented individuals from the transfer portal,” said head coach Jennifer Regan.

Once gathering a strong team, the girls began patiently awaiting the start of the season, and have been seriously putting in the work.

“We are looking at seeing depth within our lineup. This team has been working really hard during the off season to up their level of difficulty on each event, to challenge one another and to be the best team they can be. The team is All In All Out All Together,” said Regan.

While striving to complete the pre-season work, there have been some specific goals that the team has spent time focusing on.

“We are looking at improving our consistency and confidence. The team is also looking at trusting the process each and every week, to get 1% better every day in and out of the gym,” said Regan.

By focusing on these aspects, the Warhawks have some big goals at the front of their minds.

“The Warhawk gymnastics team is hungry from last year, and we have been working hard for this season. We have been focusing on mentality and how to use the nerves as fuel,” said Welsh.

Mental game is so important in tough sports such as gymnastics, and the girls know they have to obtain a strong headspace in order to complete these big goals.

“The goal this season is to contend for a conference and national championship. We want to get back to showing everyone what Warhawk Gymnastics is all about,” states Regan.

The Warhawks are thrilled to be able to show off their skills and accomplishments for this upcoming season. Their first shot at some big achievements will be Jan. 11, at UW-Eau Claire.

