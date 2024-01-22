Productions fill up spring performance schedule

With a new semester at UW-Whitewater comes a new season of productions at the Greenhill Center of the Arts and Young Auditorium. This includes concerts, musicals and plays and much more. Here is your season lineup for both the Young Auditorium and Center of the Arts.

Kicking off the Young Auditorium’s season is “Wisconsin Singers,” Feb. 2. Wisconsin Singers consists of students from the UW-Madison, ranging from singers, dancers and instrumentalists. They will perform pop music from artists such as Tina Turner, Queen and Dolly Parton, along with music from musicals such as “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “Some Like it Hot.”

Next, “Count Basie Orchestra” takes the stage Feb. 22. Founded by legendary jazz musician William James “Count” Basie in 1935, this band consists of members personally chosen by him, even after his passing 30 years prior. Directed by Scotty Barnhart, the “Count Basie Orchestra” will perform Jazz from all different types of artists.

Third on the list of Young Auditorium performances is the musical “ON YOUR FEET!” on March 1. “ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. “ON YOUR ‘FEET!” features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is gonna get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Rounding out the season is the dance group “Rhythm of the Dance,” March 21, celebrating their 25th anniversary. The group performs Irish music and dancing from world class musicians, vocalists and world champion dancers. For two hours, this show will feature old style, known as “Sean-nós,” dancing and modern style dancing.

The Greenhill Center of the Arts always has an assortment of different performances happening, from choir concerts to band and orchestra concerts by the Music Department, plus plays and musicals from the Department of Theatre and Dance. Here are some of the productions that you should keep an eye out for.

Musicals are a big form of entertainment in the theatre world, providing audience members with song and dance. The UW-Whitewater theatre department presents “Pal Joey,” written by John O’Hara and music by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The show is directed by Bruce Cohen, who has directed past productions such as “God of Carnage,” “Wreckage” and “Grounded.” The show will be performed in the Barnett Theatre from Feb. 23 to March 2.

Every year the department holds “DanceScapes,” a collection of work by UW-Whitewater student choreographers, faculty members and a guest artist. Directed by Barbara Grubel, “DanceScapes” features UW-W dance students. The show will be performed in the Barnett Theatre from March 16 to March 19.

The Department of Music has a lot of performances going on, with performances by faculty members, students and community members. Some to attend are the “Whitewater Symphony Orchestra” March 16, “Jazz Ensemble” Feb. 20, April 9 and April 23, and the “Chamber Singers & Vocal Jazz” on March 17 and April 28.

Finally, the Department of Theatre and Dance will be showing their production of “Sweet Science of Bruising,” from April 19 – 27. Written by Joy Wilkinson and directed by Sara J. Griffin, “Sweet Science of Bruising” is a play about four Victorian women who are drawn to boxing.

There is always a large lineup of productions from both the Young Auditorium and Greenhill Center of the Arts that can fill up your schedule if you have nothing going on. For more information visit the Young Auditorium website and the Greenhill Center of the Arts website for tickets and event details.