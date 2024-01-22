Dear Warhawks,

We hope you enjoyed your winter break! As we begin the Spring 2024 semester, it’s wonderful to see our classrooms, our residence halls and our spaces across both the Whitewater and Rock County campuses buzzing once again with our Warhawk family. A couple of reminders for our students:

As you begin your new classes, you may have a need for academic support. Our team at Campus Tutorial Services is ready to assist. Financial aid is available. Now is the time to apply for UW-Whitewater-exclusive scholarships (the deadline for most is Feb. 22). And the FAFSA application is due March 1.

January is a common time of year for people to struggle with mental health. Always feel free to reach out to University Health and Counseling Services. We are here for you.

For those of you graduating in May, it’s a perfect time to visit Career Services, get your resume in shape, and start thinking about your next chapter – whether it’s applying for jobs or pursuing your education further. We’ll help you get to the next step.

Winterfest, which is coming up on Friday, Jan. 26, is a great way to reconnect with campus and with friends. With activities as varied as a magician/comedian, karaoke, a crafting space, bingo and a photobooth, it has something for everyone. Plus snacks — and it’s all free and in the UC. Study hard, have fun, and make connections. Let’s have a great spring semester together!