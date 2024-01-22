Applications for Common Council Vacancies Available

Whitewater, Wis. January 17, 2024 – Applications to fill the Common Council Vacancies for Member at Large/ Even Years and Aldermanic District 1 are now available. Applications can be physically picked up at the Municipal Building, found at 312 W Whitewater Street. Or they can be found online at the City Website via the City Clerk’s Page or below:

https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/FormCenter/Clerks-Office-12/Application-for-Appointment-to-Common-Co-119 https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/FormCenter/Clerks-Office-12/Application-for-Appointment-to-Common-Co-120

The Application deadline is January 30th at 4:30 PM and interviews are to be conducted by the City Council on February 6th.

If you have any questions about the application please contact the City Clerk at 262-473-0102 or a [email protected].

